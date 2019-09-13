News

Ishita Ganguly excited to play Goddess Kali

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Sep 2019 02:46 PM

Actress Ishita Ganguly, who has featured in shows like "Shastri Sisters" and "Peshwa Bajirao", has been roped in to play Goddess Kali in the TV show "Jag Janaani Mata Vaishno Devi- Kahani Mata Rani Ki".

"I am very excited about this role because my family worships Goddess Kali maa and I am blessed to play her role. In the coming episode, the audience will see me in Kali's 'roop'," Ishita said.

Her mother is equally happy about it.

"I have played various kinds of characters like traditional, modern and historical, but I feel that playing a religious role helps the actor to get more respect from the audience.

"In real life, I am a very spiritual person and I also worship and believe in Kali Maa. She has always done good for me. It's only her blessings that I will play Goddess Kali on the TV screen," said Ishita.

Source: IANS

Tags > Ishita Ganguly, Peshwa Bajirao, Shastri Sisters, Goddess Kali,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Paul Walker
Paul Walker
Nethra Raghuraman
Nethra
Narayani Shastri
Narayani Shastri
Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor
Krrip Kapur Suri
Krrip Kapur Suri
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Ssharad Malhotra
Ssharad Malhotra
Rakesh Paul
Rakesh Paul
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna

past seven days