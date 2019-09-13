Ishita Ganguly excited to play Goddess Kali

Actress Ishita Ganguly, who has featured in shows like "Shastri Sisters" and "Peshwa Bajirao", has been roped in to play Goddess Kali in the TV show "Jag Janaani Mata Vaishno Devi- Kahani Mata Rani Ki".

"I am very excited about this role because my family worships Goddess Kali maa and I am blessed to play her role. In the coming episode, the audience will see me in Kali's 'roop'," Ishita said.

Her mother is equally happy about it.

"I have played various kinds of characters like traditional, modern and historical, but I feel that playing a religious role helps the actor to get more respect from the audience.

"In real life, I am a very spiritual person and I also worship and believe in Kali Maa. She has always done good for me. It's only her blessings that I will play Goddess Kali on the TV screen," said Ishita.

Source: IANS