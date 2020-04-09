Ishita Ganguly shares a nostalgic moment with Govinda

MUMBAI: Some moments are not just moments, those are precious memories that one cherishes forever in their life. Recently Ishita Ganguly shared a nostalgic moment with Govinda on the stage. The actress who is essaying the role of Maa Kali in the show ‘Jag Jaanani Maa Vaishno Devi – Kahani Mata Rani Ki’ is making the best use of quarantine. She has been in constant touch with her fans on Instagram and is motivating people during these difficult days.

Recently, actress Ishita Ganguly shared her memories with Bollywood's famous actor Govinda from the year 2012. She posted this video on Instagram where both of them gave a performance together on a Bengali song. Ishita wrote a very sweet caption where she considers herself very fortunate that she got a chance to share the stage with Govinda sir in the year 2012.

She had also mentioned that, “Both of us had not practiced at all for that performance. Half an hour before going on the stage we both met each other and he told me that we will keep doing the steps that we remember.”

Ishita further said that, “I still remember where Govinda sir told me that you have very good skills. You will definitely come to Mumbai one day and reach great heights. Memories as such will never fade away.”

Govinda’s words fell true for Ishita Ganguly as she is doing a pretty amazing job in this industry.