Ishita Ganguly takes inspiration from this Sarabhai actress

MUMBAI: Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai and Khichdi are amongst the best comedy shows that television offered us back then.

Multiple actors from today's generation go on to mention how they not only love the shows immensely but also derive inspiration from.

Ishita Ganguly, who is currently seen in Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi - Kahani Mata Rani Ki, told a media portal, 'I still remember how I used to have a deal with my mother to quickly complete my homework to watch my favorite shows Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Khichdi. These shows had a separate fan base. All its characters are very special and are loved widely among the masses. Whether it is Maya Sarabhai (Ratna Pathak) the iconic character of this show, Monisha Sarabhai (Rupali Ganguly ) or Rajesh i.e.( Rosesh Sarabhai). Whenever I watch this show, I feel rejuvenated.'

The actress added, 'I love watching both Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Khichdi. All the characters of these shows have been my personal favorite. Amongst all, Ratna Pathak is who I take inspiration from. Her little nuances and her perfect dialogue deliveries are a treat to watch. The channel has done an amazing job by bringing these 2 iconic shows back especially when there are news which inculcates fear among the people. I am watching it and I request my fans to watch the same.'

