Ishita Ganguly from the show ‘Jag Jaanani Maa Vaishno Devi’ turns out to be a motivational speaker

MUMBAI: Star Bharat’s show Jag Jaanani Maa Vaishno Devi - Kahani Mata Rani Ki has mesmerized the audience with its amazing story and star cast. Recently, the show has taken a leap and it has an entry of elder mother Vaishno Devi. The track of Maa Vaishno Devi is very much liked by the audience. Actress Ishita Ganguly, who plays the role of Maa Kali in this show, is now empowering women and inspiring girls from small towns to fulfill their dreams.

Actress Ishita Ganguly says that , “We always talk about women's empowerment, but just talking will not do anything. We have to take action on it too. She is now associated with an organization named 'Being She', where she is helping some girls together. This site works in such a way when a girl wants to become an actress, then she can add her portfolio or video on this website. This site will later promote it on a larger scale. In

such a situation, small town girls who do not have the courage to come forward can fulfil their dream. This site is very helpful for them. I am one of the examples who came through this site.”

Ishita further said that I want to tell the girls that they do not panic at all, they have to take only one step towards their dream. They need not fear at all.

Ishita Ganguly shares the same and motivates young girls to come forward