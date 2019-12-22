Ishita’s character is now an inseparable part of my being,” says Divyanka Tripathi

MUMBAI: After a 6 year long run, Star Plus’ show – Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is finally coming to an end and is heading towards its spin-off – Ye Hai Chahatein. Reminiscing about her journey, our very our Divyanka Tripathi aka Ishimaa, penned down a heartfelt letter for her fans.She said, Thank you for everything…We all experience a few moments in life where it’s difficult to decide if we should be happy or sad or both. This is definitely one of those moments as I bid adieu to ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ – one of the most beautiful chapters in my life. I am happy for all the love that has been showered on me by fans during this unforgettable journey of 6 years and am also sad that this wonderful chapter is reaching its conclusion. The role of Ishita was like a breath of fresh air, it rejuvenated me and made me explore different facets of my own personality. I didn’t realize when I fell in love with Ishita as a character and it is now an inseparable part of my being. Whenever I visited different places in India or overseas and people called me Ishita, it would bring a smile on my face and I am sure this shall continue. :) I also found the love of my life on ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ which makes it even more special for me. What more could a girl wish for?Yes, I have lived the part of Ishita with all my heart. ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ taught me a lot of things, but the most important thing it taught me was the definition of love in its different forms. As Ishita, I got to play the role of a mother, a wife, a friend, and a confidant. The amount of love and affection showered on Ishita is truly overwhelming. The show also gifted me friends for life who will stand with me whenever I need them.As I pen this letter with a heart filled with gratitude and happiness, I hope and pray that I get the same love from everyone for my future endeavors.Love,Ishita :)We cannot control our tears but the audience has one more reason to watch Ye Hai Chahatein as Divyanka, too, will be a part of a few episodes!Watch Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Mon-Fri at 10:30 PM only on Star Plus