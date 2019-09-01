News

Ishq Aaj Kal fame Angad Hasija finds a fan in youth singer Rahul Prajapati

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Sep 2019 03:00 PM

Rose fame from Sapna Babul Ka..Bidaai, Angad Hasija has a tremendous female fan following courtesy to his personality and charisma. Currently impressing audience with his character Arshad Ali Khan in ZEE5 web series ‘Ishq Aaj Kal’, the latest fan of Angad is none other than youth singer Rahul Prajapati. The multi-talented man is a singer, composer,lyricist and poet as well and has already reached millions mark with his song “Main Tanha Akela” under the banner T-series. Talking about Angad, Rahul said,”I am a huge fan of him. There are very less actors in the industry whose acting skills speaks and Angad is one of them. I have met him once and I must say he is very inspiring and the way he appreciated me, has already made me his biggest fan. I personally want to playback for him and I will…inshallah”.

Speaking on the same, Angad said, “I am overwhelmed to see this love and respect for me. It feels so great when people appreciates you. I have met Rahul and I truly love his singing. I hope we will be able to work together in future. I want to see how this jugalbandi works”.

On the Professional front, Angad is portraying the role of Arshad Ali Khan opposite Ankita Sharma in ZEE5 web series ‘Ishq Aaj Kal’. On the other hand, Rahul is coming up with a new song next month under the banner T-series.

