Ishq Aaj Kal to return with Season 4

MUMBAI: Here’s some good news for the fans of Zee5’s Ishq Aaj Kal! The makers are returning with Season 4.



Yes, the romantic tale starring Ankita Sharma, Angad Hasija and Paras Kalnawat will soon be back with its fourth season and the team has already started shooting for the same.



Recently, Ankita Sharma took to her social media handle to announce the same. She shared a picture of herself and wrote, “For all those asking me if there's gonna be a Season 4...YES! It's happening! We start shooting for it today! #IshqAajKalSeason4”



Check out her post right here:

