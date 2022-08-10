‘Ishq Ka Rang’ fame Tanya aka Snehal Rai purchases the house of Bharti Singh in Mumbai, Details inside

Snehal has now revealed that she is purchasing Comedian Bharti Singh’s house and said, “I am grateful for the achievement and also proud to be Amravati chi mulgi that I have finally bought a house of my own.”
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 02/28/2023 - 18:31
Snehal Rai, is a versatile actress and likes to be part of varied roles. She has been part of many projects and is mainly known for her role in Ishq Ka Rang Safed which aired on Colors, Icha Pyari Naagin among other projects.

The actress added that her father was a middle class man and could never afford a house of his own. She spent days when they lived in a chawl in rented homes and credits her upbringing to her mom that she grew up with a dream and finally has her own house.

The actress opened up about how she was not talking about it openly since there were some loans and liabilities but now she proudly owns the house.

Check out the pictures here:

She was also part of projects like- Runji, Janmo Ka Bandhan, Perfect Pati among others.

