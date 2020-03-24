News

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 deferred

MUMBAI: After an extremely successful season one, romantic thriller Ishq Mein Marjawan, which featured Arjun Bijlani, Nia Sharma, and Aalisha Panwar, was supposed to be back with season 2. This time, Helly Shah and Vishal Vashishth will be seen playing the leading roles. 

The makers had announced that it would launch on 30th March. If sources are to be believed, now, the channel has pushed the launch date of the show due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The channel is yet to decide on the new date.

Like the previous season, which was full of interesting twists, this season also promises to narrate an exciting story.

