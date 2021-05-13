Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 fame Rrahul Sudhir does NOT hit the gym but does THIS to keep himself fit

MUMBAI: Rrahul Sudhir has become the heartthrob of the nation with his current show Ishq Mein Marjawan 2.

The actor is seen playing the role of Vansh Raisinghania on the show and winning hearts with his stellar performance.

Rrahul Sudhir's onscreen jodi with Helly Shah worked wonders and the viewers are loving this brand new pair of the small screen.

We all know how Rrahul Sudhir played an out-and-out white-collar mafia in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 in the beginning and his character changed a lot as the show's story progressed.

Rrahul Sudhir managed to connect with the viewers instantly.

There are several scenes in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 that Rrahul nailed beautifully and won several accolades from the viewers for the same.

We all know how actors need to keep themselves fit to look good onscreen.

Rrahul Sudhir is known for his fit body and fans are super inspired by the way he maintains himself.

In one of his interviews, Rrahul was asked to spill beans on his fitness.

Well, the actor had some interesting things to say and also revealed what keeps him fit.

Rrahul clearly said that he is not into fitness at all.

The actor revealed that ever since his childhood, he has been a sportsperson. He used to play a lot of outdoor games.

Further, Rrahul revealed that when he was staying in Delhi before he became an actor, he used to play basketball every day.

The actor further revealed that the reason behind his fit physique is also because of genetics and he has got it from his family.

Rrahul says a lot of his family members have a lean body and he has got the same from them.

Hats off to Rrahul for maintaining himself so well despite not spending hours in the gym!

