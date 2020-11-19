Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 fame Rrahul Sudhir posts a BEARDLESS look on Instagram; fans can't stop gushing about it

MUMBAI: Rrahul Sudhir is currently seen in Colors' show Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 as Vansh Rai Singhania. The show has been garnering a great response from the viewers.

The actor who was initially seen in a complete negative avatar has changed as the show's story progressed. Also, his fresh pairing with Helly Shah has worked wonders.

Recently in the show, Vansh falls off a cliff, and while his on-screen family is mourning his death, Rrahul's fans also couldn't accept this new twist.

However, Rrahul is back with a brand new look and character as Vihaan with a new motive.

Rrahul's beardless look went viral on social media and got a great response from the fans.

And now, Rrahul posted a mirror selfie on Instagram and fans can't keep calm.

Take a look:

Rrahul's caption was simply amazing. Also, fans are showering lots of love for his new look and are excited for upcoming episodes of the show. However, they are already missing Vansh.

Take a look:

Well, Rrahul's popularity is rising high with each passing day and he surely deserves all the praises.

