News

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 to replace Bigg Boss 13?

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
21 Jan 2020 06:59 PM

MUMBAI: One of the successfully seasons of Colors’ Bigg Boss will soon say goodbye to its viewers. The 13th season has not only ruled the charts but has also kept viewers hooked with its gripping content.

Bigg Boss 13 which was originally slated to end in January got 5 weeks of extension. Recently, there were reports about the show getting another two weeks of extension however, the makers dropped the idea and it will wrap-up by mid of February.

The channel is already working on its new show to fill the slot of Bigg Boss.

According to our sources, Beyond Dreams’ Ishq Mein Marjawan which is returning with season 2 will most likely take the timeslot of 10.30pm.

TellyChakkar broke the news about Helly Shah playing the female protagonist in the season instalment while Rrahul Sudhir and Vishal Vashishtha will play the male leads.

We are sure viewers are excited to look forward to who will take the Bigg Boss 13’s trophy home.

TellyChakkar will keep readers updated with each development. Stay tuned!

Tags > Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, Colors, Bigg Boss 13, Beyond Dreams, Helly Shah, Rrahul Sudhir, Vishal Vashishtha, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Hungama 2 team on the sets of The Kapil Sharma...

more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days