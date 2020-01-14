Ishq Mein Marjawan 2: Rrahul Sudhir to play the lead

MUMBAI: Ishq Mein Marjawan, which starred Arjun Bijlani and Aalisha Panwar, had a good run. Now, the makers are all set to return with a new season.

Yes, producers Yash Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik are bringing their romantic thriller show back with season 2 under their banner Beyond Dreams. And, according to the media reports, the story will be of similar genre that includes crime, revenge, thrill and romance, but the cast will entirely be new. The makers have roped in Rrahul Sudhir, who is known for his performance in Twisted and Rajaa Beta, to play the male lead of Ishq Mein Marjawan 2.

