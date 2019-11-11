Ishq Mein Marjawan's Vineet Raina in Kasak

MUMBAI: Vineet Raina is a well-known name in the television world as he has done various shows. He was last seen in Ishq Mein Marjawan. Now, the actor is gearing up for his new project.

Vineet is all set to make his digital debut. He has bagged a role in Ullu App's upcoming project, Kasak. According to the media reports, Kasak is the story about a girl, who was violently attacked and raped because of which she was in a semi-comatose for the rest of her life. Apart from Vineet Raina, actress Ihana Dhillon has been roped in to play the lead role of a rape victim. Vineet will be playing the role of Ihana's on-screen boyfriend.