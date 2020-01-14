Ishq Subhan Allah to be REPLACED by Qurbaan Hua

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of Television.

Along with a whole set of television shows lined up to entertain the audience with distinguished concepts, there are many projects which are set to bid adieu too. We already know that Colors’ show Bahu Begam will be replaced by Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story and there is also a buzz that Barrister Bahu might take place of Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush on Colors.

TellyChakkar.com exclusively reported that Tara From Satara will be replaced by Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 on Sony TV. Not only Zee TV and Sony TV, we also mentioned that Star Plus show Sanjivani 2 will be shifted to another time slot and a new daily, Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao will take away Sanjivani 2’s timeslot.

Now among the hullabaloo of new television shows in the pipeline where some will be replaced and some will be shifted on a new slot to make way for new narratives, there were recently rumours about Zee TV's on-going shows namely, Ishq Subhan Allah, Yeh Teri Galiyan being under the scanner. As per the latest development, we hear that the channel will bring about a fresh new show titled Qubaan Hua.

According to our sources, Qurbaan Hua will replace Ishq Subhan Allah.

We couldn’t connect with both the show’s production house and channel spokesperson for a comment.

