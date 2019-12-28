Ishq Subhan Allah: Kabir Gets To Know That His Zara Was Killed.

MUMBAI: Episode Start began with Zara is in the vehicle and sees the watch that the sarpanch provided for her. Amaan is working in the kitchen with the children. They are making the nourishment for Zara.

Kabir gets back home and sees the wreckage in the kitchen. Amaan says we were making soup for Zara. Kabir tastes it and gives them recommendations. He makes the soup and embellishments it. The gourmet expert brings Ruksaar and Zeenat to show the chaos however the kitchen is perfect. Kabir and others bring the soup yet they see Azra dozing there.

Kabir asks where is Zara? Zara comes there and says I need to converse with you, Kabir. She holds his hand through the fabric and removes him. Zara brings Kabir to a waterway zone and demonstrates his Zara’s watch to him, he is stunned and says how could you get it? She wore it on her last day.

Zara lets him know everything, how sarpanch revealed to her that the lady was murdered. Zara discloses to Kabir that his Zara was killed. He is stunned and yells that you are lying. Zara says no, that is the reason I have these reports. He tosses the reports.

Kabir cries and recalls his moments with his Zara. He starts entering the river. Zara sees him and says don’t do this. Kabir drowns in the river but then comes out. Zara asks him to come out, you have to handle this. She jumps in the river but the drowns as she can’t swim. Kabir rushes her to her and pulls her out of the river.

Ruksaar is angry that Zara took her husband away by holding his hand, she says I will not spare her, she must have a big storm coming, I can’t let her take Kabir away.

Kabir lies down near the river. Zara says you have to control yourself to get the justice for Zara. Kabir says Zara wanted to tell me something that day but I didn’t listen to her. Zara says it’s not your fault, Zara was your life, someone else did this crime. Let’s go and meet your Zara.

Kabir comes to Zara’s real grave. Thori Jagah plays as he cleans her grave and cries. He recalls their moments together and kisses her grave. Zara cries seeing his state. Kabir and Zara pray for her soul. Kabir says whoever killed you, I will find that person and punish him in a way that will shake his soul, I promise you.