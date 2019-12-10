Ishq Subhan Allah : Kabir visits his Zara’s grave

MUMBAI: Kabir feels sorry for thing he had said to Zara and ask her that he want to stay with kid whereas, Zara say she don't mind and she hugs Kabir and leaves from them Zara shows the gifts to Irfan and Salma for the kids. Salma says I will miss you a lot. She gives her a gift. Zara says I am sorry, I didn’t bring anything for you. Salma says you are very nice. Zara says you people have loved me so much. Salma says this is your house and will remain yours. Irfan says to Zara that you are helping the kids and God will help you. He blesses her. Zara comes to Kabir’s house with her luggage. He tells her that it’s not easy to handle my kids, what’s your qualification? What will you charge? Zara says I just need your support and understanding. Kabir is surprised. Zara says and also food. Kabir smiles. The kids hug Kabir for bringing Zara to them. The kids start playing with Zara. Kabir comes to the kids’ room and sees Zara telling them a horror story. Kabir asks them to sleep as they have to wake up for prayers. He thanks Zara for taking for them, he leaves. The kids start playing with Zara again. Kabir comes to Ruksaar and asks if she is fine now? Ruksaar says my feet are hurting. Can you please wash my feet for me? Kabir looks on. Ruksaar says I am your wife. Kabir washes her feet. In the morning, Kabir and Ruksaar come to the kids’ room to see it all messed up and the kids sleeping when it’s time for prayer. Kabir is angry. Ruksaar tells Kabir that Zara is not teaching the kids about discipline. Zara comes there and says I am sorry, kids were sleepy so they couldn’t wake up early. The kids come there and say we will get ready for the prayers. Ruksaar says you have to wake up on time. She leaves. Kabir asks the kids to wake up for the prayers. Kabir asks Zara to look after their needs. She nods and says you look sad? He says nothing and leaves. Zara says he must be sad because of me. Ruksaar looks at old Zara’s photo and says it’s your birthday but I don’t miss you at all. Tonight I will be with Kabir. Kabir comes to his Zara’s grave and puts the flowers there. He smiles and says I miss you a lot, I have brought your favorite flowers. I will pray for your happiness. Zara is busy in kitchen ,chef say no one eating because today is Kabir's death wife's birthday.zara than think that salma and irfan must be also sad but Zara mange to bring smile on eveyones faces