Ishq Subhan Allah’s Gautam Vig bags a NEW project

Gautam Vig is a well-known name in the entertainment world. He is known for his performance in the television soap, Ishq Subhan Allah. Now, he is gearing up for his new project.



Well, reportedly, MTV India is all set to come up with a new fictional show. Titled Nishedh, the newest 13 episodic fiction offering by Viacom18 and MTV Staying Alive Foundation will showcase stories centered around societal issues such as reproductive health, mental health, child spacing, tuberculosis, malnutrition, etc. MTV Nishedh will reflect the trials and tribulations of the youth and stir conversations around societal issues that are not widely spoken about.



Report has it that the makers have roped in Ishq Subhan Allah actor Gautam Vig to play one of the main characters. Report further suggests that apart from him, Syed Raza Ahmed and Malhaar Rathod will be marking their presence in this socially relevant series. Nished is all set to premiere this January.



Credit: India Forums