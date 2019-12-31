Ishq Subhan Allah: The new Chapter of Zara begins

MUMBAI: Kabir finds that Zara is ended, and he runs in speed and shouts that. He is here to save you Zara

He tumbles down. Zara rushes to him and asks concerning whether he is fine? Kabir says I can’t find that killer, I don’t have a proof. Zara says your father… he may know something.

The youngsters are playing the room. Ruksaar comes there and sees the cotton fallen everywhere.

She feels that I have to find the keepsake. She demands that they keep playing and look around. The token is there yet she doesn’t see it. She leaves starting there.

Zara comes there and stops the kids. She cleans the turmoil and finds that keepsake. Does she say if this is of Ruksaar? She puts it on the table.

Kabir comes to Shahbaz and endeavors to talk yet he is involved on the call. He gives him papers.

Zeenat comes there and says that the kids need to leave. Will you take Zaid with you? Kabir says he is a bit of this family. Shahbaz leaves.

Ruksaar is looking for her keepsake. She sees Kabir taking off to the porch.

Kabir looks sky and says my Zara was so unadulterated, by what means may anyone do this with her? Repel that individual, convey him to me.

Ruksaar looks around in Kabir’s room and doesn’t find the token.

She sees his coordinator opened and finds Zara’s hand’s picture with a comparative wristband.

She finds the post-martem report which says that she was shot. Ruksaar is shocked and says Kabir got familiar with that Zara was killed.

She says to think about how conceivable it is that Kabir gets familiar with that Shahbaz butchered her then he won’t additional him, I have to achieve something, I have to find that key.

Zara sees Shahbaz’s report on TV. She sees him wearing the same garland which had the locket. She says it’s his locket; I will give it to him.

Ruksaar takes the box of proofs and thinks that before Kabir finds the proofs, he should know that his father killed Zara and not me. She leaves the box in Shahbaz’s room and leaves.

Kabir comes to talk to Shahabaaz, but Shahbaaz introduces him and hugged Kabir.

Shahbaz asks Kabir what happened. Kabir says I have to talk about Zara Kabir Ahmed. Shahbaz is shocked and says what? Kabir says Zara’s death was not an accident, she was killed. Shahbaz is shocked.

Zara decides to open the box, where she fined a cloth with blood; she gets shocked.