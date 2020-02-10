News

Ishq Subhan Allah: Zara's dreadful past Jalali makes an entry in her life yet again

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
10 Feb 2020 11:25 AM

MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Ishq Subhan Allah has been entertaining the viewers since its first episode. The show saw many ups and downs in Zara and Kabir's life and there's a lot more to be witnessed in the upcoming episodes.

In the earlier episode, we saw how Kabir sees the news of Irfan resigning from the sharia board. Shahbaz tells Kabir that he has the power of Sharia board too now. Irfan tells Kabir that he will have to find a new head priest. Zara says Kabir can become the head priest as she thinks he can take that position.

Kabir tells Imran that to become a head priest, a person has to be a member of the board and a big priest. He hears some dhol and comes out to see someone entering the house. Shahbaz kisses his hand and all bow down to that new priest. The new priest throws dates and all run to catch it. Zara is shocked to see it’s her parents’ killer Jalali.

Seeing Jalali back in her life, Zara remembers how Jalali used to harass her and keep her in the cage. 

Zara tells Kabir about this and listening to this, he gets shocked. Later, Kabir promises Zara that he will make Jalali pay for his evil deeds. 

Jalali is back with his evil motives and will create lots of problems for Zara. How will Zara face this? What do you think? Tell us in the comments. 

