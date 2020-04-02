Ishqbaaaz actor Mansi Srivastava gives Emoji Challenge her own twist

MUMBAI: Mansi Srivastava is popularly known for her role in Star Plus' show Ishqbaaaz. The actress was paired opposite Leenesh Mattoo in the show and fans loved their amazing onscreen pair.

Mansi enjoys a great fan following Instagram, all thanks to her amazing posts. The actress is very active on the popular photo-sharing app.

And now, we have seen lots of celebrities taking up the Emoji Challenge and nailing it.

Mansi too took this challenge but added her own twist to it. We have seen everyone using just one hand while doing the Emoji Challenge. However, Mansi used her both hands and also took a hilarious dig on the people for using just one hand.

Take a look at the post:

Well, we really think Mansi has got logic in this and there's no harm in using both the hands for it.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.