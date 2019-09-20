News

Ishqbaaaz director Lalit Mohan bags Beyhad 2

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Sep 2019 04:36 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with its daily dose of exclusive news.

We have been at the forefront of reporting updates about Sony TV’s upcoming show Beyhad 2 (LSD Films).

We exclusively reported about Shivin Narang and Sidhant Karnick being roped in as leads in the show opposite the gorgeous Jennifer Winget

(Read hereAre Siddhant Karnick, Shivin Narang, and Jennifer Winget the leads of Beyhadh 2?).

Now, TellyChakkar has information about the director of the show.

Ace television director Lalit Mohan has been roped in for this much-anticipated project.

Mr. Mohan is one of the renowned names in the industry.

He has delivered brilliant work in popular shows like Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Qubool Hai, and Ishqbaaaz and Karanvir Bohra’s movie Humhe Tumse Pyar Kitna.

He debuted in the industry with Rajan Shahi’s Sapna Babul Ka Bidaai, and since then, there has been no looking back for the talented director.

We also credit him for the popularity of on-screen couples Arnav–Khushi (Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon), Asad–Zoya (Qubool Hai), and Annika–Shivay (Ishqbaaaz).

With Lalit Mohan coming on board for Beyhad 2, the excitement of fans of the show will surely touch new heights.

Are you excited to watch Beyhad 2? Hit the comments section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags > Ishqbaaaz, Lalit Mohan, Beyhad 2, TV news, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Munisha Khatwani's throws her birthday bash!

Munisha Khatwani's throws her birthday bash!
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Poonam Joshi
Poonam Joshi
Neha Marda
Neha Marda
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Sarah-Jane Dias
Sarah-Jane Dias
Hunar Hali
Hunar Hali
Sumeet Vyas
Sumeet Vyas
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Shabbana Mullani
Shabbana Mullani
Monaz Mevawala
Monaz Mevawala
Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja

past seven days