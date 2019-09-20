Ishqbaaaz director Lalit Mohan bags Beyhad 2

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with its daily dose of exclusive news.

We have been at the forefront of reporting updates about Sony TV’s upcoming show Beyhad 2 (LSD Films).

We exclusively reported about Shivin Narang and Sidhant Karnick being roped in as leads in the show opposite the gorgeous Jennifer Winget

(Read here: Are Siddhant Karnick, Shivin Narang, and Jennifer Winget the leads of Beyhadh 2?) .

Now, TellyChakkar has information about the director of the show.

Ace television director Lalit Mohan has been roped in for this much-anticipated project.

Mr. Mohan is one of the renowned names in the industry.

He has delivered brilliant work in popular shows like Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Qubool Hai, and Ishqbaaaz and Karanvir Bohra’s movie Humhe Tumse Pyar Kitna.

He debuted in the industry with Rajan Shahi’s Sapna Babul Ka Bidaai, and since then, there has been no looking back for the talented director.

We also credit him for the popularity of on-screen couples Arnav–Khushi (Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon), Asad–Zoya (Qubool Hai), and Annika–Shivay (Ishqbaaaz).

With Lalit Mohan coming on board for Beyhad 2, the excitement of fans of the show will surely touch new heights.

Are you excited to watch Beyhad 2? Hit the comments section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.