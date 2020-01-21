Ishqbaaaz girls Mansi Srivastava and Shrenu Parikh turn comedians and we can't stop laughing

MUMBAI: Ishqbaaaz was one of the most popular drama series of Star Plus, which had a good run of almost three years. The show entertained the viewers and also gave some amazing onscreen jodis of the Telly world. Nakuul Mehta-Surbhi Chandna, Kunal Jaisingh-Shrenu Parikh, and Leenesh Mattoo-Mansi Srivastava's fresh pairing worked wonders for the show.

While it’s been a while the show went off-air but the star cast often meets up and has a gala time. Mansi Srivastava and Shrenu Parikh share a very close bond and we have often seen these two beauties spending time together.



And now, Mansi has shared a video where she is starring with Shrenu and the two have displayed their comic skills like a complete pro. The video is so funny that we can't stop laughing. From their expressions to their comic timings, everything made this video simply amazing.

Take a look at the video:

Aren't they hilarious?

On the work front, Mansi is currently seen in Zee TV's show, Divya Drishti, while Shrenu has been away from the small screens after her last show, Ek Bhram - Sarvagun Sampanna.