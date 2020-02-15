Ishqbaaaz girls Surbhi, Shrenu and Mansi go 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' way; shares a funny picture

MUMBAI: Ishqbaaaz was one of the popular shows of the small screen. The star cast gained a huge fan following among the viewers. Nakuul Mehta-Surbhi Chandna, Kunal Jaisingh-Shrenu Parikh, Leenesh Mattoo-Mansi Srivastava's onscreen jodi did wonders for the show.

We have seen Ishqbaaaz girls bonding on various occasions. Surbhi, Shrenu and Mansi are inseparable and many beautiful pictures are proof

And now, Surbhi has shared a fan art which will not only delight you but also give you major friendship goals.

The picture shows one of the famous scenes from popular American TV show F.R.I.E.N.D.S. where Rachel, Monica and Pheobe are sitting on a couch in bridal attires and chilling.

Well, Pheobe, Rachel and Monica's faces are photoshopped with Surbhi, Shrenu and Mansi's faces and we just can't get enough of it.

Take a look at the picture:

Isn't this great? The picture gives us major friendship goals.

We have often seen Mansi and Shrenu hanging out together and having fun time. However, Surbhi who is busy with her current show Sanjivani 2 is rarely spotted chilling with them.

What do you think about Surbhi, Shrenu and Mansi? Tell us in the comments.