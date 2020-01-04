Ishqbaaaz’s Mansi Srivastava, Nehalaxmi Iyer and Mreenal Deshraj REUNITE for a fun outing

MUMBAI: Ishqbaaaz was one of the most popular drama series of Star Plus which had a good run of almost three years. The show entertained the viewers and also formed some amazing onscreen jodis. Nakuul Mehta-Surbhi Chandna, Kunal Jaisingh-Shrenu Parikh, and Leenesh Mattoo-Mansi Srivastava's fresh new pairing worked wonders for the show.

The show's additional star cast including Neha Laxmi Iyer, Niti Taylor, Mreenal Deshraj among others, too, were good in their part and fans loved seeing them on-screen.

And now, recently, Mreenal, Neha and Mansi had a mini-reunion and it was all kinds of fun. The trio ended up clicking selfies and enjoyed every bit of it. This mini-reunion of the Ishqbaaaz girl gang was simply amazing.

All of them posted several pictures on their respective Instagram accounts. Take a look at the pictures:

On the work front, Mansi is currently seen in Zee TV's show Divya Drishti, while Nehalaxmi has been away from the small screens for a long time. She was last seen in Dil Boley Oberoi which went off-air in 2017. Mreenal too has been away from the small screens for quite some time now.

