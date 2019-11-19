News

Ishqbaaaz’s Nakuul Mehta likes Irfan Pathan’s adorable photo with brother Yusuf Pathan

MUMBAI: Irfan Pathan needs no introduction! After impressing cricket fans, he is gearing up for his film debut.

The cricketer is all set to make his acting debut in South Indian movie starring South superstar Vikram. The film is tentatively titled Vikram 58. The film will be directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu who is known for films like Imaikka Nodigal and Demonte Colony.

Irfan is quite active on social media. He makes sure to treat his fans by sharing his pictures. His recent photo is an adorable one and sets major sibling goals. Well, he took to his social media handle and shared a photo with his brother and cricketer Yusuf Pathan. His caption will melt your heart. He wrote, “when I say I love you brother he doesn’t say it,he Acts it. @yusuf_pathan love you now and forever lala #brother #friend.”

To this, Yusuf replied, “Who knows better than you Mere bhai :) @irfanpathan_official.”

And guess what? The adorable picture has been liked by none other than your favourite television personality, Ishqbaaaz fame Nakuul Mehta.

Check out Irfan’s post right here: 

View this post on Instagram

வணக்கம் மக்களே.. நடிப்புலகில் முதல் படி எடுத்து வைக்கும் எனக்கு மிகவும் உதவியாய் இருந்த தமிழ் மக்களுக்கு நன்றி.. முதல் schedule நல்லபடியா முடிஞ்சாச்சு.. மீண்டும் எல்லாரையும் சந்திக்க "I'm waiting" #chiyaanvikram58 Greetings (Vanakkam) All.. Thanks to all Tamilians for helping my first step in acting.. First schedule completed successfully.. I'm waiting to see everyone again.. @mejella @aj_gnanamuthu

A post shared by Irfan Pathan (@irfanpathan_official) on

