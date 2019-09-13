Ishqbaaz fame Subha Rajput bags her next

MUMBAI: Actress Subha Rajput, who rose to fame with her portrayal of Priyanka in Star Plus’ Ishqbaaaz, has a bagged a short film.



According to our sources, she is shooting for a Hindi short film titled Indu Ki Chitthi. The project will also star famous Marathi actor Vaibhav Tatwawadi, who is known for stint in films like Bajirao Mastani, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, and Lipstick Under My Burkha, amongst others.



Subha and Vaibhav are the leads in the film and are currently shooting in Pune.



Subha was also part of ALTBalaji’s Medically Yourrs , ZEE5’s 377 AbNormal, and Sony Liv’s Bread and Breakfast.



We tried reaching out to the actress, but she remained unavailable for a comment .



Here’s wishing her good luck!