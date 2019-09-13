News

Ishqbaaz fame Subha Rajput bags her next

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Sep 2019 08:00 PM

MUMBAI: Actress Subha Rajput, who rose to fame with her portrayal of Priyanka in Star Plus’ Ishqbaaaz, has a bagged a short film.

According to our sources, she is shooting for a Hindi short film titled Indu Ki Chitthi. The project will also star famous Marathi actor Vaibhav Tatwawadi, who is known for stint in films like Bajirao Mastani, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, and Lipstick Under My Burkha, amongst others.

Subha and Vaibhav are the leads in the film and are currently shooting in Pune.

Subha was also part of ALTBalaji’s Medically Yourrs, ZEE5’s 377 AbNormal, and Sony Liv’s Bread and Breakfast.

We tried reaching out to the actress, but she remained unavailable for a comment.

Here’s wishing her good luck!

Tags > Subha rajput, Ishqbaaaz, Indu Ki Chitthi, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, actor, Bread and Breakfast, Sony LIV, 377 AbNormal, ZEE5. ALTBalaji’s Medically Yourrs, Bajirao Mastani, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, Lipstick Under My Burkha,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Wedding Pictures and Chooda ceremony of Hanuman...

Wedding Pictures and Chooda ceremony of Hanuman and Babita in Patiala Babes
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Varunn Jain
Varunn Jain
Sara Khan
Sara Khan
Rehaan Roy
Rehaan Roy
Shalini Sahuta
Shalini Sahuta
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Giriraj Kabra
Giriraj Kabra
Manasi Parekh
Manasi Parekh
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Manava Naik
Manava Naik

past seven days