Iss Diwali, kya hai khaas?

MUMBAI : With the Diwali festival approaching, everyone has started preparing for this much-awaited festival. From cleaning homes, preparing shopping lists, festive food menus and deliberating new clothes to even planning a visit to their hometowns, the Diwali preparations are in full swing, and the festive spirits are high. As everyone gathers to prepare for the Diwali festival, &TV artists reveal their plans for this year. These include Neha Joshi (Yashoda, Doosri Maa), Yogesh Tripathi (Daroga Happu Singh, Happu Ki Ultan Platan) and Vidisha Srivastava (Anita Bhabi, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai). Neha Joshi, aka Yashoda from Doosri Maa, shares, “Diwali is one of my favourite celebrations, and it means a lot to me. I love being with my family at home during this festive time. I am looking forward to this year's Diwali as I will be in Mumbai to celebrate it with my husband and family. Even though there are still more than ten days to go, I'm already very excited and have started packing (laughs). Diwali, known as the Festival of Lights, accompanies my love for nature. I don't prefer fireworks; instead, I light lots of diyas. I recently bought some beautifully hand-painted clay lamps at Bapu Bazar in Jaipur to make the occasion eco-friendly. To make this Diwali special for my family, I've done a lot of shopping for traditional ethnic clothing. I hope they will like my choices. The markets are already bustling with the festive spirit, making me even more excited for the upcoming celebration. In our Maharashtrian tradition, we make delicious homemade treats for Diwali, like Karanji, a sweet coconut and sugar-filled pastry, crispy chakli made from lentils and rice, and Chivda, a delightful mixture of roasted poha, peanuts, cashews, and dal. This year, I can't wait to make these traditional goodies for our guests at home. Diwali isn't just about lights; it's about being together and having fun, and I'm eager to share it with my loved ones."

Yogesh Tripathi, Daroga Happu Singh from Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, shares, “Our Diwali celebrations this year will be like they always are for my family and me. We will do the usual Laxmi Pujan at our home and later join our kids and neighbours in our Mumbai community for some cheerful fireworks fun. This tradition is an important part of our lives. Even though the festival is still a bit away, my wife has given me a to-do list. I will set aside some time for Diwali shopping with the family. We will all come together for a thorough cleaning to prepare for the arrival of Goddess Laxmi. This Diwali, I plan to surprise my on-screen family by bringing them some home-cooked meals when we resume work after the festivities. I haven't decided on the menu yet, but I will make that choice soon. I've started my Diwali shopping during my recent visit to Gwalior for Navratri. I picked up some handcrafted items from Bada Bazaar, which I will use to decorate our home.” Vidisha Srivastava, aka Anita Bhabi from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, shares, “This Diwali is extra special because it's the very first one for our little Laxmi, 'Aadya,' and our home is filled with excitement. My focus on this Diwali is all about her. Even though the celebrations last two days, I have already gathered a cute collection of traditional outfits for her. I'm planning a small photoshoot to capture these precious moments, creating lasting memories for her since she's just a few months old. Also, I'll be helping my mother with cleaning, decorating our home, and making delicious snacks for our guests. Diwali has always been one of my favourite festivals, and I can hardly contain my excitement as I eagerly look forward to this year's celebrations."

