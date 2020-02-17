It is a beautiful experience...from changing diapers to cuddling her: Karan Patel on Mehr

MUMBAI: Powerhouse of talent Karan Patel, who is known as the Shah Rukh Khan of television, is all set to show off his adventurous side with Colors’ Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, hosted by Rohit Shetty.

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star has been entertaining viewers with his outstanding performances for decades now.

Today, TellyChakkar happened to meet Karan at the KKK press conference. He spoke briefly about the show, his shooting experience, fears, and more.

On being offered the show several times and finally giving a nod, he shared, 'Well, I have been offered it earlier, but since the show is shot abroad and I was already doing a daily soap, so things never worked out. But now, Ekta (Kapoor) made sure that I take up the show and I am thankful for managing dates.'

Talking about his experience, he shared, 'It was a life-changing experience with each and every stunt. And talking about fears, they still remain the same. Just the fear of facing those fears has gone. It was fun shooting with Rohit Shetty. We both have pulled a lot of pranks on other contestants.'

Being a fan of Rohit Shetty’s work, Karan elaborated, 'Apart from his work, I am in love with his attitude and approach to the projects. He makes it more fun and entertaining.'

Since KKK was shot when Karan’s wife Ankita (Bhargava) was expecting their first child, we asked Karan how difficult was for him to not be with his wife during some days of her pregnancy. He replied, 'I did get homesick and the entire feeling of thinking about the little baby inside the womb.'

Talking about being a father, the actor shared, 'It is a beautiful experience...from changing diapers to cuddling her. Each day is a new experience. I am trying to be a cool father just like my own dad.'

Lastly, speaking about his plan of action for 2020, he said, 'Well, I aim to do something on the big screen, so let’s hope for the best.'

Karan and Ankita welcomed a cute little daughter on 14 December 2019. The duo has named her Mehr.