"It is completely Anupama’s fault" say the fans after supporting Anuj Kapadia and bashing Anuapama; Check out reactions

MUMBAI : Our television screens are currently being ruled by Anupamaa. The programme is performing remarkably well and currently has the highest weekly BARC ratings.

The show's current plot is particularly interesting because it focuses on Anupama and Anuj's post-marriage lives. With the marriage of Adhik and Pakhi and how the family is adjusting to the significant shift, the entire narrative takes a significant turn.

The show has always managed to maintain the topmost position and keep the audience hooked with its story line. The performance of every character has been praised immensely and the chemistry between MaAn aka Anupama and Anuj is highly loved.

The audience loves Anuj and Anupama together and they even keep trending online from time to time. The fans find them cute and adorable. They love how they respect and complement each other.

According to the latest plot, At little Anu’s annual function, Anupamaa and her are all set to have a special performance. Anuj is expecting that Anupamaa will have a fantastic performance to prove her love to little Anu.

Things go downhill when Anupamaa does not reach the stage on time and Anuj is highly disappointed and angry. Anuj thus turns into a guitarist at the last moment to save the day and make little Anu happy.

The fans have gone crazy over this scene and are praising Anuj a lot. They feel that Anuj is being taken for granted by Anupama and he is very patient. The fans are also feeling bad for little Anu as she was left behind because of Anupama and she giving more importance to other things over her. The audience is mad about Anupama always putting Anuj and little Anu after other things on her priority list.

The fans have been trending Anuj online for the scene and appreciating Anuj a lot for being so patient. They even loved his performance in the scene be it his anger or hurt.

Sahen ki ek hadh hoti hai. Ab hope puri tarah haath chod de #AnujKapadia Tab akaal aayegi #Anupamaa ko ki kya khoya hai. Sala CA aur Anuj ko kachra samajhte hai life mein tab hi aisa karti hai, acchai ka fayda uthati hai dono ki. Ek bacchi ko bhi nhi chodti.. — Priya (@Priya__Chrips) December 27, 2022

Episode was heart breaking enough

justifying the disqualification as a loss to the poor kid was quit low on her part

For once I am.not hurt seeing AK leave her hand..#Anupamaa #anujkapadia #maan

They deserve all the happiness but all they get is disappointment.



How dare u dkp...

how could u make them cry.. #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #ChotiAnu pic.twitter.com/5TUvtjHlIT — MaAn ki Sahara (@iamsaahara) December 27, 2022

Sorry to say i couldn't feel anything for Anupama today nothing what ever condition that was pakhee and dimpi could have Handel

My heart goes to #AnujKapadia and CA today what second hand treatment they get from only person they love #Anupamaa — Mithu (@mithulovesksg) December 27, 2022

And he’s the FIRST time parent!

Not once did he put his partner down! Calming his lil bub, asking Dimpi to fix her tear-soiled make-up managing it all FAIRLY, not compromising on ethics.



How’s a human this evolved?

How’s a parent this patient?



#AnujKapadia #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/QmaKdYIYEy — GK_Musings (@ShayarKapadiaa) December 27, 2022

Super angry at #anupamaa.

Is khichdi more important?



Where are the house help of multi billionaire #AnujKapadia? — SrijaDey (@SrijaDe4u) December 27, 2022

I know this is a fictional character but iss show se itna judd chuke hain ki aaj CA ke liye sachme bahat bura laga

Really not done anupama. Anuj and CA dont deserve this #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn

Not done @ketswalawalkar pic.twitter.com/rtYj4iRVvk — Samikhya (@Samikhy58011298) December 27, 2022

Uffff what an episode again our hero #AnujKapadia is trending with his anger & helpless look

What an killer expression #GauravKhanna u totally killed the today's episode by ur mind-blowing expression Lot's of love @iamgauravkhanna

U truly deserve all love&appreciation pic.twitter.com/rAQWDuRKrA — Gauravkhanna1432 (@Gauravkhanna142) December 27, 2022