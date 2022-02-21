‘It feels like coming back to your family’ says Kavita Banerjee after bagging a role in Zee TV’s Rishton Ka Manjha

MUMBAI: Zee TV's Rishton Ka Manjha has managed to make a remarkable impression on the audience courtesy of its intriguing plot and relatable characters of Arjun (Krushal Ahuja) and Diya (Aanchal Goswami). While the show’s concepts and the lead Jodi’s performance have impressed one and all, looks like new twists and turns in the storyline are surely going to spice up things pretty soon. In fact, a new character has been recently introduced in the show and looks like she is here to turn the tale on its head.

Popular television actress Kavita Banerjee is all set to enter the show as Karan Mathur’s sister, Kavita Mathur. Kavita has returned from London to help her brother with all his plans to ruin Arjun’s badminton career. Just like in the show, Kavita’s real life is full of twists and milestones.

Kavita, unlike her peers, was in a cushy full-time job when the actress realized she was more passionate about being in front of the camera and chose to take a leap of faith to pursue it. After much contemplation, in 2020, Kavita decided to take up acting as a full-time career and quit her job to start auditioning for roles in the television industry. Hailing from the city of culture – Kolkata, the actress took her first step to live her life of dreams in 2014 when she moved to Mumbai. But being an artist comes naturally to her. She has learnt theatre while growing up, with her own grandfather being a theatre artist, and her dad actively involved in popular Nukkad Natak in UP. As a child, Kavita, too, has given quite a few theatre performances with her grandparents. There was no stopping her from

Talking about her journey, Kavita mentioned, “I tried doing a lot of other things in life, but I think acting has always been my calling. Since I was a child, I used to accompany my dad and my grandparents to act in their theatre shows. And since then, I had decided all I wanted to do in life is ‘act’. I moved to Mumbai in the year 2014, tried doing multiple jobs but then I realized I am not meant for this, and in 2020 gave up all of it to jumpstart my acting career in Mumbai when Teri Meri Ikk Jindri happened to me. After the show went off the air I came home for a short vacation and that’s when Rishton Ka Manjha came my way. I cleared the look test and was super elated to hear that I’d been finalised for the show. Doing a TV show in my hometown (Kolkata), that, too, for the channel which gave me my first Hindi TV break in 'Teri Meri Ikk Jindri' is a feeling I am failing to pen down. It feels like coming back to your family. And adding to it, my onscreen character shares my namesake, isn’t that amazing!”

Well, we all are excited to see what twists and turns Kavita will bring in Arjun and Diya’s life, aren’t we?

