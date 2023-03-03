It is a great feeling to be in front of the camera: Ranndeep R Rai

MUMBAI :Actor Ranndeep R Rai says the camera has made him more passionate about his work. He said, “I think it is a great feeling to be in front of the camera and perform for the people who love you so much.”



“When there's a shoot set up with directors, writers, and crew I can work very well. It makes me very happy. It drives me to give my best,” he added.



The young actor, who is currently seen in “Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 ”, also stressed that his main aim was to become an actor, and now that he has achieved that, he is working every day to add good projects to his kitty while improving his craft.



“I haven't set a goal for myself but I am aiming to do good projects and add them to my Wikipedia page. I just want to keep performing in front of the audience. My dream was to be an actor and to be famous and that's already happening. So now my aim is the more I work the more my family i.e my fans will increase,” he said.



Ranndeep also spoke about fitness and how important it is in the industry. He said, “I have been going to the gym for the past 10-12 years. But I don't believe that going to the gym is just for the body, I believe it's a lifestyle, a routine. I also take yoga classes.”



“In the industry, fitness is very important, and I feel that makes it an essential part of our work, so actors maintain an unsaid balance between fitness and work. It becomes a lifestyle and sets a routine by itself,” he ended.