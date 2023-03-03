It is a great feeling to be in front of the camera: Ranndeep R Rai

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/03/2023 - 18:41
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

MUMBAI  :Actor Ranndeep R Rai says the camera has made him more passionate about his work. He said, “I think it is a great feeling to be in front of the camera and perform for the people who love you so much.”
 
“When there's a shoot set up with directors, writers, and crew I can work very well. It makes me very happy. It drives me to give my best,” he added.
 
The young actor, who is currently seen in “Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 ”, also stressed that his main aim was to become an actor, and now that he has achieved that, he is working every day to add good projects to his kitty while improving his craft.
 
“I haven't set a goal for myself but I am aiming to do good projects and add them to my Wikipedia page. I just want to keep performing in front of the audience. My dream was to be an actor and to be famous and that's already happening. So now my aim is the more I work the more my family i.e my fans will increase,” he said.
 
Ranndeep also spoke about fitness and how important it is in the industry. He said, “I have been going to the gym for the past 10-12 years. But I don't believe that going to the gym is just for the body, I believe it's a lifestyle, a routine. I also take yoga classes.”
 
“In the industry, fitness is very important, and I feel that makes it an essential part of our work, so actors maintain an unsaid balance between fitness and work. It becomes a lifestyle and sets a routine by itself,” he ended.

Ranndeep R Rai Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/03/2023 - 18:41

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! Yeh Hai Chahatein: Nayantara questions Samrat’s feelings for Mansi
MUMBAI:Star Plus' popular show 'Yeh Hai Chahatein' began as a passionate love story between a famous rockstar,...
Deepika Padukone to be a presenter at Oscars 2023, but even these Bollywood actors would be perfect as presenters
MUMBAI:It’s a very proud moment for the country as three Indian films have been nominated at the Oscars 2023 in...
Mohit Malik pens a heartfelt note for wife Aditi Shirwaikar Malik; calls her a 'True Artist'
MUMBAI  Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the TV world. This time we bring to you an emotional display...
Did Tejasswi Prakash respond to rumours of a TejRan tiff in her own subtle way? Details inside
MUMBAI :Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most loved couples of the television industry. The duo met in...
Spoiler Alert! Faltu: Ayaan accidentally falls into Faltu’s arms where he thinks it is chef Rocky he fell on
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Recent Stories
Deepika Padukone to be a presenter at Oscars 2023, but even these Bollywood actors would be perfect as presenters
Deepika Padukone to be a presenter at Oscars 2023, but even these Bollywood actors would be perfect as presenters

Latest Video

Related Stories
Aditi Shirwaikar Malik
Mohit Malik pens a heartfelt note for wife Aditi Shirwaikar Malik; calls her a 'True Artist'
Television
“I've enjoyed working with Anushka Sharma the most so far, and she's also a great friend of mine”, reveals Ranbir Kapoor on Indian Idol 13
Netizens applaud Uorfi Javed for being invited to Abu Jani-Sandeep Khoshla’s star-studded event; call it a big achievement!
Netizens applaud Uorfi Javed for being invited to Abu Jani-Sandeep Khoshla’s star-studded event; call it a big achievement!
Uorfi Javed
Here’s all you need to know about Uorfi Javed’s family
Uorfi Javed reveals Babil Khan broke her stunning head gear at Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla’s party, says “I think he's jealous”
Uorfi Javed reveals Babil Khan broke her stunning head gear at Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla’s party, says “I think he's jealous”
Witness the high-voltage drama with Ira Sone’s entry in Kundali Bhagya
Witness the high-voltage drama with Ira Sone’s entry in Kundali Bhagya