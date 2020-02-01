It is high time that Viraj QUESTIONS Anurag and Prerna’s RELATIONSHIP in Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagii Kay!

MUMBAI: Star Plus show Kasautii Zindagii Kay is one of the most loved shows on television today.

The fiction drama which is a reboot of the 2001 series stars Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan in the lead roles as Prerna and Anurag. Along with that, there are very interesting faces roped in to play the vamps and villains in the show. While we saw Karan Singh Grover return to the small screen in the character of Mr. Bajaj, Hin Khan underwent

an on-screen image make-over with her role as Komolika. The character is now played by Aamna Sharif who also made an entry into television after long.

And now, the latest entry is that of Namik Paul.

As reported earlier, the makers have roped him in for a cameo but if things run smoothly and the response is phenomenal, they might consider retaining Namik as a permanent cast member. So far, Namik has been performing wonderfully and his chemistry with Erica is also quite impressive. It is not only this show but also his stint in previous shows made him stand out as a performer. He gained immense recognition after he showed his acting prowess in Ek Duje Ke Vaaste and Ek Deewana Tha.

However, the current storyline shows Namik as Viraj too weak and somewhere down the line it is high time he speaks up and makes a decision for himself as to what is going on between Prerna and Anurag!

What are your thoughts on the same?