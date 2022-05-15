"It is inspiring to be working with great actors like her!", Divya Dutta's performance in 'Dhaakad' makes Kangana Ranaut heap praises on her co-star!

MUMBAI: Promoting their new film 'Dhaakad' the cast and director of the film, Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta, Sharib Hashmi and Razneesh Ghai would be arriving on Sony Entertainment Television’s The Kapil Sharma Show, this weekend! Talking about the film, host Kapil Sharma asked Divya Dutta about her character in the film to which she said that she is playing the role of a Mafia Queen of sorts, but it was her co-actor Kangana Ranaut who sang praises of Divya's performance in the film, commending her grasp over her character.

Divya Dutta spoke about how she enjoyed doing a negative role like her character in the film, "I am playing a negative role in 'Dhaakad', a Mafia Queen. She is dangerous and when I was playing the role I was thinking, "someone could be this mean too?" Still, I enjoyed essaying the character, although I did feel guilty, I enjoyed the role!"

Kangana Ranaut then applauded Divya Dutta for her execution of the role in the film, "She has portrayed the role of a Mafia Queen with such brilliance! The way she (Divya Dutta) has brought the character alive on screen, it felt like she has absorbed the character! It is inspiring to be working with great actors like her!"

