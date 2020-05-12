It means a lot to me that I could become a medium to touch your lives: Sourabh Raaj Jain to fans

MUMBAI: Sourabh Raaj Jain made his debut with youth-based show Remix. The actor is now well known for playing mythological characters including that of Lord Krishna. He has garnered a lot of love and appreciation from the audience for his stellar performances. Sourabh stunned everyone when he took part in dance-based reality show Nach Baliye.

Recently, the actor took to his Twitter handle and expressed gratitude towards his fans and well-wishers for showering love and support upon two of his shows, Mahabharat and Patiala Babes. Here’s what he writes, 'Tweeples thank you so much for innumerable messages from last so many days for both #Mahabharata and #patialababes just want to let you all know, it truly means a lot to me that somewhere I could become a medium to touch your lives. Love u all...Good night'.

Tweeples thank you so much for innumerable messages from last so many days for both #Mahabharata and #patialababes just want to let you all know, it truly means a lot to me that somewhere I could become a medium to touch your lives. Love u all....Good night — Sourabh raaj jain (@saurabhraajjain) May 10, 2020

