It is my personality, my body, my choice: Rubina Dilaik

MUMBAI: Rubina Dilaik often takes the Internet by storm by posting a sexy picture. Enjoying a fan following of 2.1M followers on Instagram, the actress' pictures go viral as soon as she shares it with her fans. But being a celebrity, they have to often deal with trolling, hatred and nasty comments on their viral pictures. While many have learnt to ignore them, others are still affected by trolls. Ask Rubina about it, and she says that she chooses to ignore it.

The diva told TOI, 'I don’t have the habit of checking my comments. For me, it isn’t a bikini… for me it is a moment and I am letting my fans and friends know about it. I am not looking for any instant gratification. I am not saying that it doesn’t matter. Abhinav had shot some of my bikini pics and I had shared them. After a while I saw such horrifying comments and I was like, "Oh my God, kya hogaya."'

She further adds, 'It is my personality, my body, my choice. But social media has instantaneously given power to people to comment anything. So, either you reply to them and come to their level or ignore. I have learnt to ignore. I am doing it as it is my platform and not expecting a reaction out of it.'

Credits: SpotboyE