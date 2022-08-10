It is nine years and counting for Zee TV’s most popular show - Kumkum Bhagya!

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the longest-running shows on television and has always kept its audience entertained with intriguing twists and turns in Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi’s (Mugdha Chaphekar) life. In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed that Khushi (Trisha Rohatgi) got kidnapped by her mother’s boyfriend, and to save her from goons, Ranbir and Prachi are trying to rescue her. In fact, even Akshay (Abhishek Malik) and Rhea (Tina Philip) are trying to help them in finding Khushi.

While the recent six-year leap and entry of Khushi in Prachi and Ranbir’s life has been entertaining the audience, the show’s roaring success since 2014 on viewership charts cannot be missed. With the show completing nine years, the whole team recently celebrated its success by distributing sweets and cupcakes, followed by numerous selfie moments. At the celebrations, the entire team spoke of the pride they felt on being associated with the show and making their own individual contribution towards making it such a big success!

Talking about this rare milestone, producer Ekta Kapoor said, “We started our journey in 2014 with Abhi and Pragya, and now we have completed nine years. It is extremely overwhelming. It still feels like yesterday when we started shooting for the show and now that it has completed nine years, the credit goes to the actors, directors, writer, creators and every team member who works round the clock so that we can entertain our audiences. And I would like to specially thank our viewers for having always showered their love on us.”

Krishna Kaul said, “Honestly, it is truly surreal to be part of an accomplishment like this and for a show to run successfully for nine years. I would like to thank my crew and all my co-actors, including Shabir sir and Sriti ma’am. And I would also like to express my gratitude towards Ekta Ma’am for giving me this opportunity. We all work really hard every day to get audiences' love and support, and when that finally happens, nothing feels more valuable. I am sure our writers are planning to reveal the unexpected twists and turns in the forthcoming episodes that will keep everyone hooked on to their television screens.”

Mugdha Chaphekar said, "For me, KumKum Bhagya is pure love. The show has been getting so much love globally since it started. I feel blessed to be a part of such a beautiful show. It’s Ekta Ma’am’s vision and the team’s dedication that has made the show the best on television. Our fans are so loyally engaged to the story and attached to our characters, it’s overwhelming. They have given us love and we promise to keep them entertained. We have a brilliant team that works so hard every day towards the show. I have so much gratitude in my heart right now to each and every one attached to our show. Ekta ma’am is a genius, and our writers are phenomenal. On completing 9 years we look ahead towards a very interesting story and keep the audiences engaged. I hope viewers keep loving and watching us on their screens like they always do."

While everyone on the sets paused to reflect on this new milestone and had a gala time during the celebration, it will be interesting for viewers to watch how Prachi and Ranbir will save Khushi from the goons.

