It is no mean task to play Raavan: Chetan Hansraj

MUMBAI: Chetan Hansraj is one of the most popular television actors. He has been part of several television shows including Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kya Huaa Tera Vaada and Naagarjuna - Ek Yoddha to name a few. Now, he is gearing up to play Raavan in RadhaKrishn.



The actor, who has also been part of films like Shootout at Wadala and Bodyguard, has been roped in to play Raavan in Star Bharat's mythological series, RadhaKrishn.



On bagging the role, he said to Bombay Times, "It is no mean task to play Raavan, but I can confidently say that my training and experience of playing negative characters over a decade will help me essay the role. I have been offered to play Raavan many times earlier, but things did not materialize. Just a few days ago, I dreamt of Raavan and then I got a call to play one. Like they say, some things are destined to happen.”