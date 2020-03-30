It is not easy to become a social media influencer: Avneet Kaur

MUMBAI: The pandemic of Convid - 19 has got everyone self-quarantined. The government has imposed 21 days of lockdown. All the transport facilities have been suspended among other services.

The celebrities are trying their level best to keep themselves occupied. They are engaging in all things productive such as cooking, cleaning, reading and learning new things. And just like the others, Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga actress, Avneet Kaur is also making the most of her time by indulging in her hobbies.

The gorgeous actress recently did a LIVE session with the popular casting director Mukesh Chhabra. In the session she spoke at length about how she is spending her quarantine period. She also shared her insights about social media influencers. She said, “People often judge social media influencers and the people who create content on social media, but it is not easy. One has to think of many creative concepts to keep the followers glued to their accounts. Also, for each platform like TikTok, YouTube or Instagram, the content has to be different keeping the audience in mind, so it's quite a tedious job and a difficult one at that.

She also said that the budding social media enthusiasts should not lose hope if they don’t get as many views or likes in their initial stages and that they should keep trying.

Must say, Avneet’s insights will help various budding social media influencers.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.