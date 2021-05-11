It is not JUST COVID that killed my father: Sambhavna Seth

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an update from the world of television.

The second wave of coronavirus has proved to be more fatal and has claimed a lot of lives. Many people have lost their close ones to COVID.

Many celebrities like Hina Khan, Riddhima Pandit, Sneha Wagh, Bharat Chawda among others lost one of their parents. (Read here: Bigg Boss fame Sambhavna Seth loses father to COVID-19 )

Bigg Boss fame Sambhavna Seth also went through this irreparable loss recently.

On 9th May 2021, Sambhavna’s husband Avinash informed her friends and fans that she had lost her father. People from the industry and her fans started to pour in condolence and prayed for her father’s departed soul.

Now, after almost two days of the tragedy, Sambhavna made a shocking claim on social media. The actress shared a beautiful picture with her father and wrote: My father could have been saved.

It was not just covid which killed him.

Have a look at the post:

Looks like there’s more than what meets the eye.

We’re sure the viewers will be keen on knowing the entire truth about her father’s death from Sambhavna.

We promise to keep you updated regarding the same.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

(Also read: Sambhavna Seth recalls her recent ordeal; actress says no hospital agreed to admit her )