It’s Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga fame Siddharth Nigam VERSUS Avneet Kaur

MUMBAI: Television actors Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur have been denying rumours of their relationship for a long time.

The duo is a part of popular show Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga on SAB TV as Ali and Yasmine.



They enjoy a massive fan following. Their jodi is also appreciated off-screen. They have often been rumoured to be a couple but always denied it. Their fans fondly call them SidNeet.



Both Avneet and Siddharth are quite active on social media platforms.

We came across two very cute videos of the teenage sensations.

Siddharth posted a video of Avneet and him on his recent song Yaari.

Avneet too supported Siddharth by promoting his song and made a female version of the video.

See the videos here.

See Avneet’s video.

Well, we think both of them did quite a fab job. Who according to you was better?

Vote in the comments section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.