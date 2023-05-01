It’s Arto aka Karan Vohra’s B’Day and This is how the cast of Imlie shared their wishes for him

Tellychakkar always likes to be at the forefront of delivering TV news from your favorite TV shows. It is always fun to know what happens off camera on our favorite shows. It is Karan Vohra’s birthday and this is how his co-stars wished him a happy birthday!
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Thu, 01/05/2023 - 16:28
It’s Arto aka Karan Vohra’s B’Day and This is how the cast of Imlie shared their wishes for him

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with another BTS update from the show. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor aka Imlie and Chini respectively, are being loved by the audience for their performances on the show. Karan Vohra does a great job playing Atharva. Recently, Atharva and Imlie got married while Atharva still has feelings for Chini.

Also read: Spoiler Alert! Imlie: Chini mocks Imlie, Atharva goes against Chini for Imlie

 Imlie is doing well on the TRP charts and stands strong on the ratings and the audience loves to capture every episode with great enthusiasm. The star cast is also given a lot of love!

However, we are of the understanding, that our viewers also love to know what happens off camera on their favorite show and gathering little tidbits from the lives of their favorite stars.

Recently, we came across a little bts post from the sets of the show.

Karan Vohra aka your beloved Atharva is celebrating his birthday today and we wish the actor a very happy birthday.

Just like us, his co-stars too have taken it upon themselves to wish their co-star a very solid birthday!

Check it out!

What do you think of the special bond of your favorite stars?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Meanwhile on Imlie, Imlie is on a mission to be more productive in life and has joined Bhaskar Times as an intern and is even trying to help Atharva leave his habit of drinking.

He forces him to make healthier choices but Atharva is too hurt with the loss of Chini and indulges in alcohol often.

Somehow, they both end up getting drunk and even in the drunken stupor, Imlie manages to save Atharva’s life and he defends her in front of the entire family when Imlie is berated for getting drunk.

Also read: Imlie’s Jyoti Gauba and Seerat Kapoor share a Strong Bond, see for yourself

For much news about what goes on behind the scenes on the sets of your favorite shows, keep checking Tellychakkar

Imlie Star Plus Chini Atharva Seerat Kapoor BTS TV news TV news BTS UPDATE TV show TellyChakkar Karan Vohra Megha Chakraborty
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Thu, 01/05/2023 - 16:28

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Exclusive! Samrat will send a marriage proposal to Nayantara!
MUMBAI : Star Plus' popular show 'Yeh Hai Chahatein' started as a passionate love story between a famous rockstar,...
Karan Vohra has some Special plans of Dhamaal on his birthday, check it out
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with another BTS update from the show. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor aka Imlie and...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:  Pakhi will be shattered to know she cannot conceive her own child and get obsessed with Vinayak 
Bhagya Lakshmi’s Aishwarya Khare welcomes a new member in her family, find out who
MUMBAI :Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi has been in the news for all the good reasons ever since its premiere. Making their way...
It’s Arto aka Karan Vohra’s B’Day and This is how the cast of Imlie shared their wishes for him
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with another BTS update from the show. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor aka Imlie and...
Recent Stories
Project K: Deepika Padukone’s first look gets compared to Dune; netizens say, “Sasta copy of DUNE”
Project K: Deepika Padukone’s first look gets compared to Dune; netizens say, “Sasta copy of DUNE”

Latest Video

Related Stories
Karan Vohra has some Special plans of Dhamaal on his birthday, check it out
Karan Vohra has some Special plans of Dhamaal on his birthday, check it out
Bhagya Lakshmi’s Aishwarya Khare welcomes a new member in her family, find out who
Bhagya Lakshmi’s Aishwarya Khare welcomes a new member in her family, find out who
Faltu’s Niharika Chouksey’s fans call her ‘Anmol’, find out why
Faltu’s Niharika Chouksey’s fans call her ‘Anmol’, find out why
BARC Ratings! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai jumps up in TRP ratings and enters top three shows; Kumkum and Kundali Bhagya enter the
BARC Ratings! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai jumps up in TRP ratings and enters top three shows; Kumkum and Kundali Bhagya enter the top 10 shows; YHC sees a drop; Bigg Boss sees good ratings; Anupama tops the list followed by GHKKPM, YRKKH, Imlie and Faltu
Jannat Zubair’s throwback video is sure to melt your heart, deets inside
Jannat Zubair’s throwback video is sure to melt your heart, deets inside
Lakshmi is back on the sets of Bhagya Lakshmi; check out what Aishwarya Khare is upto
Lakshmi is back on the sets of Bhagya Lakshmi; check out what Aishwarya Khare is upto