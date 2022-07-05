It’s cricket fever on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show this Saturday in the presence of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 05/07/2022 - 09:00
It’s cricket fever on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show this Saturday in the presence of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television's The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to welcome the Indian Women’s Cricket Team - Jhulan Goswami, Harmanpreet Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Sneha Rana, Yastika Bhatia and Shefali Verma this Saturday! 

Sharing their experiences and stories, the pride of the nation; our Indian Women’s Cricket team will be having a blast on the show as host Kapil Sharma will make them laugh with his wit and comical punchlines.

Watch on to witness the never-seen-before andaz of the Indian Women’s Cricket team as they get candid about their life experiences and showcase some extra talents. In a hilarious segment, Krushna dressed up as Sapna will make the whole team perform Srivalli’s trending hook step on ‘Babul ki duan leti jaa.’ Not only this, but the episode will also see ace director and producer par excellence Mahesh Bhatt who will throw light on his upcoming web series Pehchan.

Be sure to tune in to The Kapil Sharma Show, this Saturday at 9:30 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television

The Kapil Sharma Show Women’s Cricket Team hulan Goswami Harmanpreet Kaur Pooja Vastrakar Meghna Singh Sneha Rana Yastika Bhatia Shefali Verma TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 05/07/2022 - 09:00

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
HAPPINESS! Aarohi asks for forgiveness in Nek; Goenkas prank Abhi and Birlas with a boy dressed as Dulhan in StarPlus'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are...
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Netizens find these things that make #AbhiRaKiShaadi similar to a Bollywood celebrity wedding
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are...
Wonderful! Kim Sharma and Leander Paes to opt for court marriage soon, deets inside
MUMBAI: It has been quite some time since Mohabatein actress Kim Sharma and Tennis star Leander Paes began to date....
It’s cricket fever on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show this Saturday in the presence of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television's The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to welcome the Indian Women’s Cricket Team -...
HIGH DRAMA: Varun gets ENVIOUS of Ram in Sony TV’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2!
MUMBAI: Sony TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 is a unique show which was loved by the audience ever since its inception....
Oh No: Yohan and Vyom engage in a FIST FIGHT in Spy Bahu!
MUMBAI: 'Spy Bahu', which airs on Colors, is filled with suspense, drama, and thrill. Sejal is shown as a naive girl,...
Recent Stories
Wonderful! Kim Sharma and Leander Paes to opt for court marriage soon, deets inside
Wonderful! Kim Sharma and Leander Paes to opt for court marriage soon, deets inside
Latest Video