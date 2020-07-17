It’s a double celebration for Palak Sidhwani aka Sonu of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the top-rated shows of the small screen. The daily has been running on the TV screens for almost 11 years and is very much popular among the fans. Each character of the show has become a household name now.

Palak Sidhwani is seen playing the role of Sonu Bhide in SAB TV's show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and has managed to win hearts with her performance. The lovely actress sports a girl-next-door look in the show and everyone simply loves it.

Palak who stepped in Nidhi Bhanushali's shoes has managed to impress everyone with her stellar performance. The actress has become extremely popular among the fans and her Instagram fan following is proof.

The actress will soon complete one year as Sonu in the show. In the small span of time, Palak has managed to achieve many milestones, one amongst them is attaining a whoopin 300K followers. Also, the actress has completed 3 years in the city of dreams- Mumbai.

Palak took to Instagram and thanked all the fans for being supportive and loving her unconditionally.

Have a look at the post:

