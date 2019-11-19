News

It’s Jannat Zubair vs Avneet Kaur in THIS tik tok video

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Nov 2019 07:03 PM

MUMBAI: Jannat and Avneet are very popular television stars and social media sensations. The two are TikTok stars and have a massive fan following.

We came across a video on one of their fan clubs where the two are doing a TikTok video together, and it’s difficult to say who is better.

Even fans seem to be confused. Some say Avneet is better, while others feel it is Jannat. Both the actresses started their careers as young kids and have made a name for themselves.

The video fun-filled and super entertaining. Avneet is currently seen in  Alladin, while Jaanat was seen last in a music video.

Check out the adorable video below.

