It’s ‘Monkeying Around’ time on &TV’s Guidya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari

MUMBAI: &TV’s light-hearted drama show Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari always warms the hearts of its viewers with every character’s innocent charm and screen presence. It is said that parents often go to extreme lengths to ensure their child get the best in life and will do whatever it takes to see them happy. But sometimes, in the pursuit of doing so, situations either turn funny or shocking and this exactly what he viewers will get to see in the upcoming episode of Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari where Sarla (Samta Sagar) struggles to find the perfect husband for her daughter Gudiya (Sarika Bahroliya).

With endless efforts of trying to find Gudiya, ‘The perfect man!’, a helpless Sarla has almost gone to every length to ensure she has tried every tip and trick in the book. So much so that she gives into her friend’s suggestion of visiting a Baba who has a workable solution on the matter. While a Baba is known to share mantras and rituals for calm and peace, this whimsical Baba tells Sarla something very different. He tells Sarla that her daughter Gudiya must turn into monkey for 11 whole days in order to find a perfect suitor. Taking his advice, a hesitant Sarla goes back and tells the family what she was told by the Baba. Finding a perfect opportunity to engage her quirkiness and make her mother give up on such irrational beliefs, Gudiya herself turns into a monkey with Sweety’s (Shweta Rajput) help where she wears a fancy costume and applies the required make-up. Gudiya who now looks like a perfect Bandariya will break lose with her antics and trouble everyone with her mischief till they finally understand what a big mistake this was.

Talking about taking up the funny character a notch higher Sarika Bahroliya who plays Gudiya shared, “Mothers are adorable, and they often do so many things that they shouldn’t really be doing, and one of them is to trying hard to find their daughter a man. Gudiya has always been this overly cheerful girl who has no qualms about herself and she believes that the right guy will come along though it’s going to be while. But her mother Sarla won’t give up trying, and in that bargain, she does unreasonable things. I’ve heartily enjoyed playing a bandariya, it just gave my childish side to surface up. (smiles)”

