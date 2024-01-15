It’s official! Surbhi Chandna and boyfriend Karan Sharma make their MARRIAGE announcement

Well, now Surbhi has shared the good news that she is finally tying the knot with Karan. She officially announced the same by putting up pictures and announcing her marriage. She captioned her post as ‘Adding Colours To His Life Since 13 Years…Our Forever Begins Now’
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 01/15/2024 - 16:26
Surbhi Chandna

MUMBAI : It’s the season of marriages and celebration!

It was only recently that actress Shrenu Parikh tied the knot in a grand ceremony. Her friends from the industry including besties Surbhi Chandna and Mansi Srivastava were also present at the event and kept their social media tabs updated with all the happenings from the marriage. 

(Also Read:OMG! Surbhi Chandna criticises Vistara airlines for Mental Harassment by calling it as 'Worst Airline'

Surbhi Chandna has been speculated to be in a relationship with Karan Sharma, a businessman by profession. It was only recently that Surbhi and Karan were seen heading on a trip at the airport. The couple got out of the car with an easygoing outfit for the trip.

Surbhi and Karan have been dating for a while now however; she was tight lipped about her relationship. It was touted that Surbhi and Karan will get hitched and that preparations for the big day has already started.

Well, now Surbhi has shared the good news that she is finally tying the knot with Karan. She officially announced the same by putting up pictures and announcing her marriage. She captioned her post as ‘Adding Colours To His Life Since 13 Years…Our Forever Begins Now’

Take a look:

Professionally, Surbhi Chandna has acted in some well-known serials, including Naagin 5, Ishqbaaz, Sanjivani, and Qubool Hai. In the romantic comedy Sherdil Shergill, the 33-year-old is currently portraying a young and independent mother starring alongside TV personality Dheeraj Dhoopar. Colors TV is the television channel that carries Sherdil Shergill. 

(Also Read: Oh No! Surbhi Chandna claims to be MENTALLY TORTURED by airlines; says ‘false promises by the incompetent staff…’

The gifted actress recently appeared on television alongside Arjun Bijlani in the Yaseer Desai-crooned music video for Ho Gaya Hai Pyaar.
 

Dheeraj Dhoopar sherdil shergil Surbhi Chandna Shrenu Parikh Mansi Srivastava Karan Sharma TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 01/15/2024 - 16:26

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande have a massive fight; the actress decides to walk out of the marriage says “ I am walking out of your life”
MUMBAI : Ankita and Vicky are coming out as very strong contestants of the show as since day one they have been playing...
Dhruv Tara: Masterplan! Suryapratap plots to poison Dhruv
MUMBAI : Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Audience Verdict: Killing Savi's family was completely senseless and unwanted in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
MUMBAI : Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most loved shows on television. The audience has been enjoying the...
Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey: Finally! Dakku fights Vandana’s court case
MUMBAI : ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke:Major drama! Pashminna wants Avinash to accept her as his daughter
MUMBAI : A romantic drama television series in the Hindi language called Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke debuted on Sony...
Aangan – Apno Ka: Oh No! Akash hides Pallavi’s condition from his family
MUMBAI : Aangan – Apno Ka on Sony SAB launched on December 11 and stars Mahesh Thakur and Ayushi Khurana in lead roles...
Recent Stories
Deepika Padukone
Fighter: Shocking! Director Siddharth Anand unfollows Deepika Padukone before film’s trailer release?
Latest Video
Related Stories
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande have a massive fight; the actress decides to walk out of the marriage says “ I am walking out of your life”
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Audience Verdict: Killing Savi's family was completely senseless and unwanted in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Sriti Jha
Aww! Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye's Sriti Jha reshares a sweet post by her co-star on Makar Sankranti, check it out
Bhakti Rathod
Bhakti Rathod, aka Kesar Baa, from the Star Plus Show Aankh Micholi Gives Us An Insight About Her Character! Deets Inside!
Prince Narula
Congrats: Prince Narula and wife Yuvika Chaudhary buy a new abode!
Tushar
Lol! Teri Meri Doriyaan's Tushar Dhembla has 'shower' on set, check out his video