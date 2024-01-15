It’s official! Surbhi Chandna and boyfriend Karan Sharma make their MARRIAGE announcement

MUMBAI : It’s the season of marriages and celebration!

It was only recently that actress Shrenu Parikh tied the knot in a grand ceremony. Her friends from the industry including besties Surbhi Chandna and Mansi Srivastava were also present at the event and kept their social media tabs updated with all the happenings from the marriage.

Surbhi Chandna has been speculated to be in a relationship with Karan Sharma, a businessman by profession. It was only recently that Surbhi and Karan were seen heading on a trip at the airport. The couple got out of the car with an easygoing outfit for the trip.

Surbhi and Karan have been dating for a while now however; she was tight lipped about her relationship. It was touted that Surbhi and Karan will get hitched and that preparations for the big day has already started.

Well, now Surbhi has shared the good news that she is finally tying the knot with Karan. She officially announced the same by putting up pictures and announcing her marriage. She captioned her post as ‘Adding Colours To His Life Since 13 Years…Our Forever Begins Now’

Professionally, Surbhi Chandna has acted in some well-known serials, including Naagin 5, Ishqbaaz, Sanjivani, and Qubool Hai. In the romantic comedy Sherdil Shergill, the 33-year-old is currently portraying a young and independent mother starring alongside TV personality Dheeraj Dhoopar. Colors TV is the television channel that carries Sherdil Shergill.

The gifted actress recently appeared on television alongside Arjun Bijlani in the Yaseer Desai-crooned music video for Ho Gaya Hai Pyaar.

