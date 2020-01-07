It’s REUNION TIME for Faisal Khan and Vaishnavi Patil!

MUMBAI: Faisal Khan is a very dedicated actor and a dancer.



For many it might be a story of growth but for the lad, it is something which is all about pure dedication and hardwork. He started off at the age of 16 and is the winner of two biggest dance reality shows on television.



Having participated in shows like DID, Dance Champions and Nach Baliye with his partner and friend Vaishnavi Patil! The two impressed the audience with their performances and people could not have enough of their grooves and moves. Well, now it is time that the two have reunited! Wondering what we are talking about?



Faisal and Vaishanvi came together to shake a leg on the tune of Veer and captioned his post as: ‘How can I not dance when I am with my all-time favourite dance companion?’



Take a look:

Way to go Faisal and Vaishnavi!