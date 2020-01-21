It’s the Ultimate Clash between Good & Evil as Baalveer and Aladdin’s worlds collide

MUMBAI: Fans of Sony SAB’s Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga and Baalveer Returns are up for an exhilarating ride as the two of the fiercest villains of Indian television are getting ready to join forces in order to become the ultimate powerful ones in the world. Beginning January 27th evil will have a new definition as Sony SAB will showcase the mega crossover between Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga and Baalveer Returns.



Timnasa in her bid to gain the takht – that needs three stones to control the past, present and future, creates a magic portal. This portal connects the past to the present and enables her to travel straight to Baghdad where she will meet Zafar, where he is fighting his own battle for power against Aladdin. Things take a rather terrifying turn, when Zafar and Timnasa join forces to create a vicious army of their own in an attempt to gain the ultimate power in the world.

On the other hand – superheroes Baalveer and Aladdin are getting ready to take every challenge thrown at them and find unique ways to save the world. “Dil Se Bulaya – Baalveer aur Aladdin Aaya” will be the new war cry as Baghdad is all set to witness a first of its kind mega-clash between two of Indian television's most loved heroes against two of its most evil characters.

Whose life is at stake, Aladdin's or Baalveer's? Or will good prevail as always? Timnasa already has one stone, will she succeed in gaining the other two or will the super powers of Aladdin and Baalveer crush Timnasa and Zafar’s intentions? A lot is at stake as the upcoming episodes will bring thrilling action, revelations and will introduce the audience to a whole new battle between the good and evil?



