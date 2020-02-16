It takes me two hours to get into my character: Arina Dey sporting a bald look in 'Barrister Babu'

Actress Arina Dey is currently seen donning a bald look in the recently-launched TV show "Barrister Babu". For authenticity, she has to wear prosthetics.

"It takes me two hours to put on the prosthetic to get into character, and one hour to remove it. The process is extremely challenging and takes a lot of patience to follow. The main thing I want is to know what the audience will think of me without hair or make-up in a completely de-glam look," Arina said.

"Barrister Babu" is set in the pre-Independence era. It revolves around little Bondita, who questions the stereotypes against women during that time. While Bondita questions traditions and stereotypes, unwittingly she also falls prey to them. She, along with her husband Anirudh who becomes her mentor, fight these stereotypes.

The show airs on Colors TV.